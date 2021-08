Notice: FusionTV Channel Lineup Change

As of August 2, 2021, the following networks will be removed from Alpine’s FusionTV channel lineup: Channel 1023 – KCRG 9.3 Antenna Channel 1024 – KCRG 9.4 Heroes & Icons Channel 1025 – KCRG 9.5 StartTV Channel 1026 – KCRG 9.6 Circle GrayTV, owners of KCRG, have discontinued the broadcast of these stations. Please contact […]

2021 Iowa High School Baseball Tournament Games on IHSSN and FusionTV

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that additional games will be available for the Iowa state high school baseball tournament on FusionTV’s Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) – channels 1061 and 1461 (HD). Monday, July 26: 1A QF – Carroll, IA Grundy Center (8) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (1) – 11:00 a.m. New London […]

Alpinecom.net Email Platform Maintenance and Changes

Alpine Communications’ Alpinecom.net email platform will undergo maintenance to update the platform and deploy an integrated SPAM solution on Tuesday, July 27th. The maintenance will require some backend work that will begin at 9:00 pm Central Standard Time. You will continue to have access to webmail and email throughout the maintenance, but there may be […]

Fiber-Optics Coming to Rural Elkader in Fall of 2021

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that we will be making a significant investment to expand the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to homes in select areas of rural Elkader in 2021. Homes, farms, and businesses will benefit from the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network. Alpine’s future-proof fiber-optic network delivers ultra-fast, reliable internet service. We are making […]