Alpinecom.net Email Platform Maintenance and Changes

Alpine Communications’ Alpinecom.net email platform will undergo maintenance to update the platform and deploy an integrated SPAM solution on Tuesday, July 27th.

The maintenance will require some backend work that will begin at 9:00 pm Central Standard Time. You will continue to have access to webmail and email throughout the maintenance, but there may be some delivery delays for messages that arrived during the maintenance. You will be able to continue to send and receive email as always throughout the entire maintenance.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 28th you can look forward to the convenience of managing your spam directly in your email’s Junk folder. For webmail users, you may need to log back in to see the change. Note that, as your SPAM will now be managed from the Junk mail folder, you will no longer receive a Daily Digest email.

If a user is setup for IMAP, the mail client will sync the webmail junk folder. If a user is set up for POP, then they will only see their SPAM mail in webmail.

For more information on the integrated SPAM solution, please visit: http://guides.myonlinehelp.net/docs/alpinecom.net/spam_removal

If you encounter any issues while logging into your email, please call our support team for assistance at 1-888-264-2908 or chat with support online.

