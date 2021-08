As of August 2, 2021, the following networks will be removed from Alpine’s FusionTV channel lineup:

Channel 1023 – KCRG 9.3 Antenna

Channel 1024 – KCRG 9.4 Heroes & Icons

Channel 1025 – KCRG 9.5 StartTV

Channel 1026 – KCRG 9.6 Circle

GrayTV, owners of KCRG, have discontinued the broadcast of these stations.

Please contact us at (563) 245-4000 if you have any questions.