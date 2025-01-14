With the weather plunging to colder temperatures this winter, staying warm and comfortable is a top priority for many families. For some, that means breaking out the sweaters from storage bins and cozying up by the fireplace. But beyond just bundling up in layers of clothing, modern technology offers a range of solutions to help keep you cozy without wasting energy or feeling like you’re living in a sauna!

Below, we highlight some of our favorite devices and gear for keeping warm this winter. Whether you're working from home or relaxing in the living room while streaming a favorite movie or TV series, or even heading outdoors for a winter adventure, these tech gadgets will help you stay comfortable while embracing the convenience and efficiency of innovation.

Smart Thermostats

Let’s start by controlling the temperatures at home with a smart thermostat. Gone are the days of manually adjusting your thermostat every time you feel a chill—or needing to rush home to turn up the heat after being away from the house all day.

You can control most smart thermostats via an app on your smartphone, which is particularly handy if you want to pre-heat your house on those extra-cold mornings. Additionally, many smart thermostats “learn” your schedule, so they can automatically adjust the temperature based on when you’re home or away. Indeed, some models even offer geofencing capabilities, which means they’ll know when you’re coming home and start heating up your house before you arrive!

We like the Amazon Smart Thermostat as a budget-conscious option that’s still loaded with features. For a more traditional feeling smart thermostat, check out the Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat. Its easy installation and simple-to-follow instructions make it a popular choice for first-time smart thermostat users.

Smart Heated Blankets

Of course, some people prefer things a little warmer around the house than other members of the household, which can sometimes lead to arguments over how warm the house should be, even in the dead of winter! But don’t fret—one of the simplest yet most effective ways to keep people who need higher temperatures happy without impacting others is to snuggle up with a smart heated blanket.

Electric blankets have come a long way in recent years, with smart heated blankets offering precise temperature control and even smart features that allow you to pre-heat your bed before you crawl in. Indeed, many smart heated blankets come with multiple heat settings, automatic shut-off timers, and accompanying apps.

One option from a name brand you likely know is Sunbeam’s Electric Wi-Fi Connected Loftec Electric Heated Blanket. Its ten heat settings provide a perfect variety of adjustable heat levels. And Sunbeam’s app and the smart blanket’s Wi-Fi capability let you set schedules so it’s pre-warmed just when you’re ready for it.

Heated Insoles

Staying warm in winter requires more than just a comfortable and efficiently-heated home—you need to keep your body warm when you’re out and about too! And if you’re one of those people who constantly have cold feet—whether indoors or out—smart heated insoles could be a game changer this winter.

To help keep those tootsies toasty and snug, smart heated insoles provide targeted warmth to your feet. Best of all, they can be controlled via an app, allowing you to adjust the temperature as needed. Heated insoles are especially useful if you’re spending time outdoors in cold weather or if you’re prone to poor circulation.

One option to consider is Dr.warm’s Rechargeable Heated Insoles, manufactured by a company that specializes in cold-weather apparel and accessories. Its rechargeable heated insoles can fit into your shoes or boots, providing warmth to your feet for hours on end. And it’s controllable through an app on your smartphone, helping you regulate the level of heat throughout the day.

Portable Hand Warmers

Keeping your hands and fingers warm is also essential to staying comfortable this winter. And if you’re always on the go or spend a lot of time outside, a rechargeable hand warmer is a must-have winter gadget.

These small, portable devices can be slipped into your pockets or gloves, providing instant heat whenever you need it. Whether you’re waiting for the bus, hiking, watching a football game, or attending a winter carnival, a hand warmer can provide relief from the cold without requiring you to carry bulky items.

OCOOPA Magnetic Hand Warmers are a popular model, offering adjustable heat settings and a long battery life. They’re available in a wide variety of colors too, helping each member of your family keep track of which warmer belongs to whom.

Winter doesn't have to mean enduring endless layers of clothing and constant shivering. With the right tech gadgets, you can stay warm and cozy while saving energy and improving your comfort. Whether you opt for a smart thermostat, a heated blanket, or a portable hand warmer, there's a wide range of products designed to help you beat the cold. So, embrace the warmth of innovation and enjoy this winter season to the fullest.