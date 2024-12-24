Take a Shot at Winning the Cover

Enter Alpine’s Directory Photo Contest today! Alpine Communications is looking for unique photos that represent the communities we serve, so we can put them on the cover of our 2025-2026 Northeast Iowa Regional Telephone Directory. Thousands of copies are distributed around Northeast Iowa during the year.

Alpine’s Directory Photo Directory Contest is open to amateur photographers at all levels of experience. Our goal is to highlight the natural beauty and scenic settings that surround us while promoting the art of local photography. The winning photographer will receive a $50.00 Alpine Communications bill credit. All entries will be featured on Alpine’s website and social media pages.

PHOTO CONTEST RULES & ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

Entries are open to Alpine Communications customers of all ages.

Photos must have been shot within Alpine Communications’ serving areas of Elkader, Elgin, Guttenberg, Garnavillo, Garber, Marquette, McGregor, and the surrounding rural areas.

Photos must have been shot within the past three years.

Digital photos must be high-resolution, at least 300 dpi, and formatted as a .jpg, .pdf, .bmp, .png, .eps, .tif, or .gif. Scanned or hard copy photo entries will not be accepted.

Relatives of Alpine Communications employees are not eligible to enter.

HOW TO ENTER:

Submit digital photos by the deadline of March 1, 2025.

Upload your photos using the form below.

Include name, address, telephone, description of photo, and where the photo was taken.

Limit two entries per household.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.