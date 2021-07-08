Fiber-Optics Coming to Rural Elkader in Fall of 2021

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that we will be making a significant investment to expand the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to homes in select areas of rural Elkader in 2021.

Homes, farms, and businesses will benefit from the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network.

Alpine’s future-proof fiber-optic network delivers ultra-fast, reliable internet service. We are making this investment because fiber-optic broadband connects you to advance services such as:

  • FusionTV
  • Distance Learning
  • Telehealth
  • Telecommuting
  • Gaming
  • Security

Alpine technicians will be visiting customers in rural Elkader beginning Wednesday, July 14, 2021, between 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM to discuss the project with customers in further detail. They will be wearing company shirts and have company identification on them.

During the visit, the technician will work with customers to determine:

  1. The appropriate place to install a new Optical Network Terminal (ONT) on your home
  2. The location of underground wiring or piping on your property
  3. If your basement is accessible to running wires for new services inside the home or business
  4. Questions or concerns you may have with constructing fiber-optic services on your property

At Alpine Communications, we promise personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. When you choose us, we all thrive.

Download the Fusion Network FAQ document to learn more about this project. If you are interested in the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network, complete the form below.

Announcements

Alpinecom.net Email Platform Maintenance and Changes Alpine Communications’ Alpinecom.net email platform will undergo maintenance to update the platform and deploy an integrated SPAM solution on Tuesday, July 27th. The maintenance will require some backend work that will begin at 9:00 pm Central Standard Time. You will continue to have access to webmail and email throughout the maintenance, but there may be […] Fiber-Optics Coming to Rural Elkader in Fall of 2021 Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that we will be making a significant investment to expand the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to homes in select areas of rural Elkader in 2021. Homes, farms, and businesses will benefit from the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network. Alpine’s future-proof fiber-optic network delivers ultra-fast, reliable internet service. We are making […] Apply Now – Communications / Broadband Technician Communications / Broadband Technician Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on… What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are migrating […] Now Hiring – Customer Service Representative If you’re the type of person that revels in helping folks find solutions to help our neighbors, families, and businesses to connect to the world in the way they want to, then this is a rare chance to join the area’s premier provider of broadband services and products.  As a full-time, customer-facing Customer Service Representative […]