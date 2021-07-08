Fiber-Optics Coming to Rural Elkader in Fall of 2021

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that we will be making a significant investment to expand the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to homes in select areas of rural Elkader in 2021.

Homes, farms, and businesses will benefit from the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network.

Alpine’s future-proof fiber-optic network delivers ultra-fast, reliable internet service. We are making this investment because fiber-optic broadband connects you to advance services such as:

FusionTV

Distance Learning

Telehealth

Telecommuting

Gaming

Security

Alpine technicians will be visiting customers in rural Elkader beginning Wednesday, July 14, 2021, between 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM to discuss the project with customers in further detail. They will be wearing company shirts and have company identification on them.

During the visit, the technician will work with customers to determine:

The appropriate place to install a new Optical Network Terminal (ONT) on your home The location of underground wiring or piping on your property If your basement is accessible to running wires for new services inside the home or business Questions or concerns you may have with constructing fiber-optic services on your property

At Alpine Communications, we promise personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. When you choose us, we all thrive.

Download the Fusion Network FAQ document to learn more about this project. If you are interested in the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network, complete the form below.

