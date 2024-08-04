Name: Lori Keppler

Title: Customer Service/Marketing Manager

Role Description:

• Customer Service Manager: Ensure an excellent customer experience while ensuring different aspects of operations flow accurately and efficiently.

• Marketing Manager: Ensure we deliver on our brand and make decisions that move us towards our vision of connecting communities and making them thrive.

Location: Rural St. Olaf

Personal Information:

• Spouse: My husband Paul and I have been married for 35 years.

• Family: We have three grown children and five grandchildren.

• Business: We own and operate Keppler Custom Hire, LLC, a custom farming, trucking, and excavating business.

• Community Involvement: During my spare time, I serve as the Faith Formation Leader at St. Mary Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, and am the lead AV person at Emmaus Pastorate, in charge of live streaming of weekly services, weddings, and funerals for members.

Hobbies: Ballooning (both twisting and decor), face painting, reading self-improvement books, and cooking for crowds at the church.

Productivity Tip: Blocking off your day and sticking to the schedule.

Music Preferences:

• 70s and 80s country music

• 80s classic rock

• 50s and 60s rock and roll

Favorite Music Artist: Brooks and Dunn

Favorite Destination: Washington DC

Favorite Movie: The Proposal

Pet: Watson, old yellow lab

Sports Interest: I have no interest in sports but if I had to choose one, I’d cheer for the Packers and Royals.

Compliments Received: You have a beautiful smile.

Colleague’s Description: Lori is creative, always busy, and fun to be around.

Perfect Day: Sleep in until 8:00 a.m. Temperature is sunny and 68 degrees with a light breeze. Nothing on the schedule. The house is already clean and the laundry is already done.

Memorable Customer Interaction: There have been many customer interactions during my 21 years here at Alpine Communications. I will say one of the most memorable was how our team came together during COVID to make sure customers could stay in touch with friends and family, continue working to take care of their families, and keep students learning during the pandemic. We had some great leadership that not only kept our customers in mind but our employees’ health and safety.