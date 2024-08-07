Top Tips and Tech for Back to School

As summer winds down, families everywhere gear up for the back-to-school season. With numerous activities and responsibilities, it can be overwhelming for both parents and students.

To help navigate this busy time, we’ve compiled a list of essential tech tips to ensure a smooth transition back to school with the support of Alpine Communications’ advanced fiber network. From must-have devices to effective study habits, our guide has everything you need to kickstart a successful school year!

Recommended Back to School Devices and Tech

#1. Tablets and Laptops– Tablets have become indispensable for students, providing a portable yet powerful tool for learning and communication. If your child’s school isn’t recommending or providing a particular tablet, here are some options to consider:

Apple iPad (10th Generation): Perfect for families already used to the iOS ecosystem, this 10.9-inch screen tablet offers excellent performance at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Ideal for those needing a more robust Android-based tablet, featuring a 14.6-inch screen and 256 GB of storage.

Of course, some students, especially high schoolers, may need even more power and function than some tablets can properly provide–and for them, it may be time for a laptop. Packed with the full functionality of many desktop computers, today’s laptops are also lighter than models from years past. Check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which we love for its outstanding 15-hour battery life, exquisite OLED 13.3” screen, and 2-1 Chromebook convenience and portability.

#2. Smart Planners – Although paper planners are still a valid option, we love how smart planners enhance organization by combining traditional note-taking with digital convenience. For example, the Rocketbook Fusion Notebook+Planner, which is integrated with Android and iOS apps, offers detailed templates for calendars and to-do lists, making organization a breeze.

#3. Noise-Canceling Headphones – This is a must-have for kids completing work online with others in the room—either at home or at school. The Soundcore Space Q45 by Anker are both affordable and durable. They offer quality sound and effective noise cancellation, making it easier for students (and those around them) to stay focused.

Tablets, smart planners, and noise-canceling headphones provide essential tools for modern learning, but maintaining a healthy balance of screen time is crucial. Here are some tips to help parents ensure their children get the most out of their tech tools without overdoing screen time.

Tip 1: Schedule Homework and Study Times

One of the most difficult parts of getting your kids back into the school year swing of things is the transition from the relative lack of summertime structure to the more regular rhythms—and responsibilities—of the academic calendar. Consider setting consistent and recurring homework and study hours at the very beginning of the semester for your child—and sticking to them!

Having a set time for focusing their attention on their schoolwork each day fosters a pattern that helps balance other obligations (including extracurricular activities and social time) with the demands of academics. And you can use the smart planner device and app we recommended above to help get your kiddo started!

Tip 2: Limit Screen Time on Non-School-Related Devices

While devices can help kids learn, too much screen time isn’t good for anyone. Fortunately, many devices include screen time limits parents can set to keep their child’s device and internet use in check.

Screen time limits on certain devices—for example, a smartphone—can prevent distractions while your kid is working on their tablet or laptop for an assignment. And limiting screen time overall can help kids engage with family and friends in the real world.

With Alpine’s TechHome parental controls, you can easily monitor and manage your children’s online activity, set specific time frames for internet access and restrict access to harmful sites. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your kids are safe and their screen time is well-managed.

Tip 3: Enforce Bedtimes

Our final tip is an oldie but goodie—mandate a bedtime. Even for older kids, requiring a strictly enforced bedtime is a healthy habit that instills both structure into a daily routine and allows young minds the necessary time to rest and recover from a full day of learning and multiple other activities and screen time diversions.

To keep kids from scrolling late into the night, consider confiscating smartphones, tablets and other devices each night. If possible, stash your own devices alongside theirs at the end of each day so they can see you modeling healthy habits, too!

Another great way to help manage online usage is to set up a guest network with Wifi Connect. Link specific devices to this network and easily enable or disable using the SmartHub app. This allows your TVs and smart devices to stay connected while limiting access for others, such as your child’s tablet, smartphone or computer.

Employing these tips and utilizing the recommended tech can help your children start the school year on the right foot. For more device recommendations and advice on maximizing Alpine Communications’ high-speed fiber internet, follow us on social media!