In today’s digital economy, standing out among the crowd of professionals and other remote workers is paramount. In fact, as remote professionals are making up an increasingly larger percentage of the workforce, landing remote work—whether full-time, part-time, hybrid, or gig-based—is more competitive than it’s ever been.

According to many experts, one of the best ways to distinguish yourself from other candidates for remote work is to build a digital portfolio. Read on to discover how to build a digital portfolio and get one step closer to landing a job you can do from home on Alpine Communications’ fiber network!

Digital Portfolios—What They Are and Why Remote Workers Need One

At its most basic, a digital portfolio is simply a well-organized online collection of key information and selling points about you and includes samples of your creative and professional work. This might include content you’ve written, graphic designs and art you’ve created, or really any work product to which you’ve contributed.

Unlike a resume or a CV, a digital portfolio lets you show off your actual finished product rather than just summarizing your work history or skill set with bullet points. When employers see a well-organized digital portfolio, they’re seeing first-hand what you’re capable of accomplishing for them and their company.

What You Should Include in Your Digital Portfolio

Your digital portfolio should make it easy for potential employers to see your strengths and successes—and why you should be hired or contracted.

Many people begin with a summary paragraph, often labeled “About Me,” which concisely highlights your skill sets, ambitions, achievements and anything else you want to “pop” off the screen. Your contact information and any professional associations and links should also be included.

But it’s when you go beyond the basics that the digital portfolio begins to show its true value. This is where you need to review your past work product and decide which examples you’d like to use to demonstrate your talents and abilities.

Examples will naturally vary depending on your career and the kinds of positions you’re seeking. Typically, a digital portfolio will include writing samples, market evaluations, annual or quarterly reports, artistic works, graphic designs, presentations, source code or other computer programming work, academic papers, and/or photos.

You can also devote a section to listing out any accolades, awards, or other commendations you may have received over the years. Certificates of achievement or completion, “employee of the month” recognitions, and other successes are prime examples of experiences worth highlighting.

Do-It-Yourself Sites for Building a Digital Portfolio

There are many ways to build a digital portfolio, but several websites exist that help you develop and format your portfolio simply and quickly. Below we highlight a few of our favorites.

Squarespace

Popular website design site Squarespace provides templates for digital portfolios. Remote workers can put their best selves forward using Squarespace’s many tools and features, creating simple but stand-out designs to market their talents to would-be employers.

Format

A top rated digital portfolio DIY site for artists, designers and similar creative types is Format. Photographers, graphic artists, and others wishing to let the aesthetic quality of their work shine through will appreciate Format’s sophisticated and elegant layout and features.

Wix

Another popular website design site is Wix. Like Squarespace, you can choose the digital portfolio template and simply follow the steps to formatting your site in a professional-looking manner.

Webflow

Our last suggestion is Webflow, a website design site that helps you customize your websites with user-friendly coding. We particularly like the way Webflow lets you work with its coding features and tools to make your digital portfolio templates stick out from others.

Now that we’ve explained the importance of digital portfolios and how to build one, it’s time for you to do the most critical work of all—deciding what you should show off to employers and the world!

With a thoughtfully-made digital portfolio and a fast, reliable internet connection from Alpine Communications, you’ll have everything you need to go out and land the remote role of your dreams. Happy job hunting!