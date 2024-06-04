If your internet is slower than expected, it may be time to upgrade your speeds. You may also need a new router that can handle the speeds you’ve purchased!

In today’s blog, we’ll walk you through the signs it’s time for a router upgrade and what you can do about it so you and your family can fully take advantage of Alpine Communications’ high-speed fiber network and greatly improve your streaming, gaming, and overall online experience!

First Step: Look for Signs That Your Router Needs Replacing

Sign #1: Your Router Is Just Plain Old

Start by asking yourself this: Just how old is your router? If you can’t even remember when you purchased it, that’s a good sign it’s more than five years old. In fact, many homes and small businesses use the same router they originally bought in the early 2010s or even 2000s!

If your router is several years old and predates 2019, it simply lacks the technological chops to take full advantage of fiber’s bandwidth and speeds. Tech experts recommend updating to a new router every three to five years to keep up with technology, so remember that as a good rule of thumb.

Sign #2: The Router Feels Hot to the Touch

Another indicator that your router is in rough shape and needs replacing is that it often feels like it’s overheating. Of course, almost all electronics will warm up while they’re running. But we’re not talking about typical warmth from sustained usage but rather considerable heat put out from too much processing.

Such excessive heat is a sign that your router is overworked and attempting to handle more than it can, which in turn leads to slowdowns, dropped connections, or reboots. It might also mean that its internal materials and components have degraded or stopped working, causing further problems in transmitting Wi-Fi signals effectively.

Sign #3: You’re Not Getting Anywhere Near the Maximum Download Speeds Your Internet Service Provides

If you’ve noticed that your streaming seems frequently pixelated or distorted—despite paying for a top-tier speed plan—it’s likely that your router isn’t up to the job. With fiber internet, data can transfer at nearly the speed of light—something older routers can’t handle.

If you’re fed up with slow download speeds and have already conducted troubleshooting to rule out other problems, it’s probably time for a new router.

Second Step: Utilize the Latest Wi-Fi Technology

Before the start of 2024, the most current Wi-Fi technology was Wi-Fi 6, also called 802.11ax (or an updated version called Wi-Fi 6e launched in 2021), which had substantially improved from previous forms of Wi-Fi technology (e.g., Wi-Fi 5). Indeed, Wi-Fi 6 or 6e, which most new Wi-Fi routers built since 2019 use, will still provide excellent coverage to disperse the internet.

However, a new Wi-Fi technology is hitting the market as of early 2024—Wi-Fi 7! With Wi-Fi 7, download speeds can clock in at up to 46 Gbps, a considerable increase over Wi-Fi 6 and 6e’s 9.6 Gbps top speeds. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 can simultaneously use three frequency bands—2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz—a major step up from previous technology.

In short, look for routers built in 2019 or later using Wi-Fi 6 or 6e, or even better, the latest version, Wi-Fi 7. Their more sophisticated software designs are optimized for fiber’s outstanding download speeds.

Third Step: Select a New Router

If you’re frustrated with your outdated router’s poor performance and spotty WiFi coverage, it’s time to move to Whole-Home WiFi Connect.

Through Alpine Communications, WiFi Connect makes it easy to enjoy robust and reliable WiFi throughout your home. Using a next-generation router for seamless signal continuity and 24/7 remote support, Alpine delivers a 1 Watt output power (highest possible through FCC regulations) for hassle-free, superior internet connectivity.

Plenty for Everyone: “Whether gaming, streaming movies, or connecting to work or school, Whole-Home WiFi Connect uses WiFi 6 technology to ensure smooth, uninterrupted connections for everyone.”

You’re in Control: “With the SmartHub app, you can easily view and manage all devices connected to your WiFi network. If you ever notice performance issues, you can resolve them with simple router resets and speed tests. Plus, you have the power to pause the internet whenever needed.”

Secure and Worry-Free: “Our Whole-Home WiFi Connect provides powerful home WiFi fully managed by Alpine Communications. This means you get expert support while fully controlling your network’s security and performance.”

Fourth Step: Always Keep Your Router’s Software Updated and Protected

Once you upgrade to a new Wi-Fi router using the latest (or at least much more recent) technology, keeping that new router up to date is critical! Like other computer hardware equipment, Wi-Fi router manufacturers regularly upgrade their coding and software to keep their products optimized. Diligently updating your Wi-Fi router’s software with the same conscientiousness you have for your laptop or smartphone will make your router more effective and your internet experience far smoother.

Regularly updated (and newer) routers are better equipped to prevent cyber threats and keep your home or small business’s network safer. Hacking, phishing, ransomware, and other cybercrimes are regrettably on the rise. Simply staying on top of your router’s security upgrades is an easy way to enhance your network’s protection.

The above steps will help you determine whether it’s time to upgrade to a new Wi-Fi router and select the right one for your needs. But don’t forget to check for software and security updates for your router to keep your network safe and secure, too!

If all of this seems overwhelming, let Alpine take care of our router for you by subscribing to WiFi Connect. Call 563-245-4000 to learn more about how easy Alpine makes WiFi management.

As always, if you have any questions about optimizing your internet, Alpine Communications’ customer service representatives and technicians are available to help. For additional tips on improving your home or small business’s internet, follow our social pages!