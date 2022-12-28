FusionTV Programming Update

As of 1/1/23, Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Plus will no longer be part of our channel line-up. Alpine Communications entered negotiations with Bally Sports North with hopes to continue to offer this content to our subscribers, however, we could not come to a reasonable agreement. While this decision was not easy, we felt it to be the right decision in order to maintain the best value for our customers.

Bally Sports North does offer a streaming option for consumers to order direct which is a nice solution when paired with Alpine Communication’s Fusion Internet service.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach to our team at 563-245-4000.