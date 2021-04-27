Now Hiring – Customer Service Representative

If you’re the type of person that revels in helping folks find solutions to help our neighbors, families, and businesses to connect to the world in the way they want to, then this is a rare chance to join the area’s premier provider of broadband services and products. As a full-time, customer-facing Customer Service Representative you’ll be the first point of contact for new customers. If you don’t know tech, don’t worry. We’ll teach you. But to hit the ground running, you will need your passion for people, technology, great multi-tasking abilities, and a commitment to problem-solving ready on day one.

The Customer Service Representative is primarily responsible for…

Establishing a relationship with customers in our service area

Identify opportunities to increase connections and profitability

Making connections to include: communicating with customers via phone and email providing subject matter expertise regarding technical issues

Advising customers on suitability of products and solutions based on their technical needs

What are we looking for…

A customer success hero to deliver constant “WOW’s!” for our customers

Demonstrated skills in elevating the customer experience to a new level are a must

Enthusiasm, energy, and the desire to delight our customers with every interaction

Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding company and customer data

Who we are…

Alpine Communications is the local telephone company that became a 21 st century communications provider. We provide internet, television, cellular, security…and telephone too!

We offer a comprehensive benefits package that is one of the best in the area

Where we are…

We are located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County

If you enjoy rolling-up-your-sleeves to dive into problems and identifying solutions, we want to hear from you! Send your resume or stop in to fill out an application by May 21, 2021.

