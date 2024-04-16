Alpine Communications to Host FGN Iowa Clash, a Statewide Virtual Rocket League Tournament – Deadline Extended to April 24

Elkader, IA – Alpine Communications is proud to announce its role as a Community Host for the upcoming FGN Iowa Clash, a statewide virtual esports tournament featuring Rocket League. The tournament will take place from April 26-28, 2024, and will be open to gamers in schools or communities with a participating Community Host.

The FGN Clash Series – Iowa Event will feature a 3 vs. 3 format and will be played in a single-elimination structure. Players will compete for a prize purse totaling $7,500. The breakdown of the prize money is as follows:

– First Place: $4,200

– Second Place: $2,100

– Third Place: $900

– Fourth Place: $300

To be eligible to participate, players must not be current RLCS players, and at least one team member must live at an address serviceable by a Community Host or attend a school sponsored by a Community Host. Participants must also be 13 years of age or older.

“We are thrilled to host the FGN Iowa Clash and provide an exciting opportunity for local gamers to showcase their skills,” said Lori Keppler, Director of Marketing for Alpine Communications. “Many local gamers play and compete on our fiber internet network, and we are excited to see them take on gamers across Iowa in this tournament.”

Registration for the tournament is open now and closes on April 24, 2024. Gamers interested in participating can learn more and register at fibergamingnetwork.com/iowaclash.

Based in Elkader, Iowa, Alpine Communications plays a vital role in the economic development of the Fayette County Iowa area by providing telecommunications services, high speed internet, and monitored security services. Employing 20 people who live, work and play in our communities, Alpine has built a network recognized as the first Iowa certified 100% fiber optic network by the FTTH Council. Additionally, Alpine has been recognized by NTCA as a Smart Rural Community Provider because we have delivered broadband-enabled advancements to rural Iowa.

About Fiber Gaming Network: The FGN Clash Series is hosted by Fiber Gaming Network, a platform that enables fiber providers to leverage esports to bring added value to gamers and build relationships with local schools. FGN is owned and operated by DxTEL, a broadband marketing company that serves over 200 internet providers across North America.