ELKADER, Iowa – Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the acquisition of La Porte City Telephone Company (d/b/a LPC Connect) based in La Porte City, IA by purchasing 100% of the outstanding shares of the organization, which closed on April 30, 2024.

Incorporated in 1907, LPC Connect is a community-based broadband provider, serving La Porte City for over 100 years and Mt. Auburn for over 50 years. Focused on delivering connectivity and supporting economic development, the company completed construction of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) to residential and business customers in 2012.

“We will continue to operate as LPC Connect and do not expect any changes to the products and services currently in place,” according to Chris Hopp, COO/General Manager of Alpine Communications. “This is a solid organization with a great team in place and we look to continue its growth as a business as well as its participation and position in the community.”

Prior to the acquisition, Alpine Communications provided management consulting for LPC Connect’s day-to-day operations, financial services, marketing and sales support and technical assistance.

“This acquisition made sense for Alpine Communications because of the synergies between the two organizations. We are able to acquire their talent, and outstanding reputation of service which were important considerations,” said Hopp. “There is a great upside. There are opportunities to continue to grow the business and to serve customers in the manner that they’ve come to expect.”

Alpine Communications will add additional services to the lineup for LPC Connect customers while looking for ways to serve them even better moving into the future. Hopp went on to say that the LPC Connect customers will benefit with access to additional services such as security and monitoring, streaming TV, hosted voice solutions wireless/mobile products and services.

“We are focused on creating trusted connections throughout our rural service area. As more and more of our lives hinge around a connectivity to the internet, we realize the importance of maintaining a high-performing, reliable internet connection. So, each day, we work to make using the internet simple and easy so that we can keep you connected to what matters most,” said Hopp.

Who is Alpine Communications?

Alpine Communications is locally based in Elkader, IA and plays a vital role in the economic development of the area. Alpine employs 20 people who live, work and play in the communities we all call home. Alpine provides telecommunications, high speed internet, video, phone systems and monitored security services to Clayton and Fayette counties. Our 100% fiber optic network was the first Iowa certified fiber network by the FTTH Council. Additionally, Alpine Communications has been recognized by NTCA as a Smart Rural Community Provider due to Alpine’s important work in bringing broadband-enabled advances to rural Iowa.