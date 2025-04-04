For people with busy lifestyles, or who just find themselves in long commutes or drives (or walks or workouts), audiobooks have become a popular and convenient way to enjoy the written word with their ears rather than their eyes. More than a simple handheld paper book or digital ebook ever could, audiobooks also provide an immersive experience that lets you dive into stories and learn new things hands-free. And many audiobooks feature talented—and sometimes famous—narrators or even full-casts with music and sound effects to enhance the listening experience!

As the number of platforms offering audiobooks continues to grow, choosing the right service can seem a bit daunting. To help you find the right one for you, below we explore some of the best apps and platforms for streaming audiobooks and what sets them apart. And remember, every audiobook you download or stream on these apps and platforms is accessible quickly and reliably on Alpine Communications’ advanced fiber network!

Audible’s Extensive Audiobook Library and Exclusive Content Stand Out

We begin with what’s likely the most well-known and popular platform for audiobooks: Audible. Now owned by Amazon (which offers certain Audible perks to Prime members), Audible’s library of audiobooks is simply massive, containing a collection of narrated books ranging from those originally produced decades ago to exclusive content the platform publishes every year. From riveting history to science fiction and fantasy to self-help and biographies and memoirs, Audible has just about everything an audiobook aficionado could want.

Audible offers multiple options for listening, including a stand-alone app for smartphones or tablets, or even listening through Alexa-connected devices! People commonly choose a monthly subscription plan where users get one credit per month, which can be redeemed for any audiobook in their library regardless of its price. Additionally, Audible’s Plus plan grants access to its Plus Catalog, which provides many more books for free with that service (as well as podcasts and certain other exclusive content) without needing to expend a credit.

Libby Provides Free Audiobooks Through Public Libraries

For those looking for a less expensive option to enjoy audiobooks—or better yet, a cost-free one—Libby may be worth a look. Powered by OverDrive, Libby is an app that allows users to borrow audiobooks from their local library (as long as that library participates in the OverDrive program). Thus, if you’ve got a valid library card with a participating library, you can borrow and stream (and “return”) audiobooks just like you would with an ordinary book you took out from the library.

You can browse for audiobooks with ease through Libby’s user-friendly interface, helping you discover your next great listen. Additionally, like Audible, Libby has handy features that let you adjust the playback speed and even bookmark your place. And because it’s accessible on Android, Apple iOS and Kindle devices, it’s widely available, as well.

Spotify Combines Music and Audiobooks for One-Stop Entertainment

Next, we turn to an app better known for music streaming—Spotify. Many Spotify subscribers don’t even realize that their beloved streaming music platform even offers audiobooks! Yet, Spotify actually offers a fairly impressive selection of audiobooks, particularly titles that are in the public domain.

Many audiobook listeners prefer Spotify because they view it as an all-in-one audio entertainment app, with a well-integrated music, podcast, and audiobook selection in a single platform. Listeners can choose from a selection of plans and tiers, including less expensive tiers that contain ads as you listen or premium subscriptions that are ad-free throughout the audiobook.

Apple Books and Google Play Books for Pay-Per-Book Listening

Our last two options are for those who prefer the flexibility to pay for each book as they go along, rather than through a regular subscription service—Apple Books and Google Play Books. Both services have a large selection of audiobooks to choose from and all are easily playable on many kinds of devices, just as with Audible, Libby, and Spotify. Either service is most ideal for those who take their time to digest their audiobooks or who only listen to a relatively small number of audiobooks each year.

Apple Books and Google Play Books are also best for households that are fully integrated into either Apple’s or Google’s ecosystems. That means these options take full advantage of the broad swath of Apple or Google accounts and subscriptions, as well as devices throughout a smart home or office. For the less frequent audiobook listener who is also deeply engrained in the Apple or Google ecosystems, these may just be the perfect choice.

As we highlighted above, there’s no shortage of audiobook streaming platforms available. Your choice ultimately depends on your listening preferences, frequency, and, of course, budget. And if you haven’t tried an audiobook yet, do it! Like many others, you may just find it an amazing way to learn, laugh, and relax.

