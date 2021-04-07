Fusion Network Construction Resumes in Rural Garnavillo and Guttenberg

We are excited to resume construction on the state-of-the-art Fusion Network to your neighborhood. The Fusion Network will provide a 100% fiber-optic connection directly to your home. Construction of the Fusion Network will begin after April 12, 2021. Fiber construction will occur between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM Monday through Thursday and Friday 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The project from start to finish will take approximately 60 days. In addition to Alpine Communications employees, we have hired West Union Trenching to aid us with this project.

Construction is divided into three stages:

Installation of cable (building the network in your neighborhood) and installation of drops (bringing the network into your home), which will require Alpine Communications and its contractors to be in your yard and attaching equipment to your home Clean-up will be taking place during installation Service activation

Soon you will notice Alpine contractors in your neighborhood installing the fiber drops and placing ONTs on your home. You don’t need to be home during this stage of the Fusion project. Alpine technicians visited homes before construction to map the location of underground facilities where drops will be installed. If you have questions or concerns about the construction of fiber drops on your property, please contact us immediately at 563-245-4000.

Fusion Service Activation

Your services will be transferred to our new fiber service with minimal disruption of your existing service. Faster broadband speeds will be available at the time of Fusion fiber activation, beginning in May 2021.

We believe connected communities become thriving communities. Alpine promises personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. We look forward to bringing this state-of-the-art fiber network to your doorstep! If you have any questions, please contact our office at 563-245-4000.