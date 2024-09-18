Summer is an awesome opportunity to get some sunshine and fresh air, as well as exercise and precious family time, too. But with each passing year, the heat seems to become more intense and sometimes even dangerous. Thankfully, technology offers smart solutions to help you stay cool and comfortable.

Here are five of our favorite devices and accessories to help you beat the heat and enjoy your summer to the fullest. Coupled with high-speed fiber internet from Alpine Communications, these gadgets will improve your quality of life, indoors and out!

Portable Mini Air Conditioner

If you wish your workspace or end-of-the-day relaxation spot could be a bit cooler without cranking up the central A/C, a portable mini air conditioner might be your ideal solution. These devices cool a small area efficiently, making them perfect for individual use and contributing to overall energy savings.

We recommend the Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioner. It creates a cooling breeze up to five feet away, ideal for desks or armchairs. The evaCHILL is quiet, energy-efficient, and even helps keep pets cool, too!

Neck Air Conditioner

For those out and about in the sweltering sun, a wearable neck air conditioner like the COOLiFY 2S Neck Air Conditioner can provide instant relief from the heat. Indeed, this device can make you feel up to 30 degrees cooler within seconds!

The COOLiFY 2S can be controlled via an app for both Android and iOS. Its extended battery life of up to 28 hours also keeps you cool throughout the whole day on one charge, adding to its convenience.

Portable Neck Fan

If a nifty neck air conditioner is out of your budget (especially if you need multiple devices to keep everyone in the family cool while outdoors), a portable neck fan is a great alternative. The JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan offers cooling relief at a fraction of the cost.

Safe, bladeless, and lightweight (just 9 ounces), this fan resembles stylish headphones and comes in five colors. While it doesn’t offer the same cooling power as a neck air conditioner, it’s a budget-friendly way to stay cooler.

Smartphone Cooler

Next, we turn to keeping your devices cool and safe from the excessive heat of the season. After all, the summer sun doesn’t just blaze on people; smartphones can feel the burn, too. In fact, smartphones are known to overheat, whether from overexposure to sunlight or from extended gaming sessions and other more intensive device use.

Using a smartphone cooler like the Black Shark Mobile Phone Cooler can help keep your device from overheating. It attaches easily to the back of your smartphone, reducing the phone’s overall temperature and improving performance. Remember, this cooler needs to be plugged into a power source to function, which might limit its portability for some users.

Sun Shades for Smartphones

After cooling down your sun-drenched cell phone, you’ll want to consider ways to keep the heat—and glare—of the sun off your face while using your smartphone outdoors in summer. To keep your phone cool and make its screen more readable under direct sunlight, consider a sun shade.

We particularly like The Shadey from Shadey Attachments. Its elegant fan-like design attaches easily to all brands of smartphones, blocking much of the sun while using your phone and making it much easier to see and read your screen outdoors.

With these five gadgets, you can enjoy the summer sun without sacrificing comfort. And when you’re ready to cool down indoors, experience the seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing that only Alpine Communications’ high-speed fiber internet can provide. Upgrade your home with the best technology for a truly connected summer!