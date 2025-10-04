When you hear the word “bandwidth,” you might think of streaming, gaming, or video calls. But there are less obvious devices, apps, and activities that are constantly using your internet in the background. These “silent” users can add up, especially when multiple people are online at the same time.

If you are on a lower-tiered internet package, the bandwidth overload can start to cause noticeable and frustrating slowdowns when you sit after a long day to catch up on your favorite TV show. You may also notice issues and frustrations using these less thought-about devices if you don’t have complete Wi-Fi coverage in your home.

Alpine Communications wants to help you understand what devices may be sneaking around on your network and hogging your bandwidth.

Cloud Storage

Often, mobile devices are set to back up their data to the cloud when the device hits a recognized Wi-Fi network. Background syncing happens automatically, sometimes during peak hours.

For smaller or fewer files, such as a few files saved from an email, the bandwidth pull is negligible. However, large file syncs can easily consume noticeable amounts of bandwidth during active transfers. Photos and videos are the biggest culprits since they’re large files

Smart Home Tech

Smart home tech often includes things like Wi-Fi-connected plugs, bulbs, thermostats, speakers, home assistants, and even appliances like stoves or robot vacuums. Since these devices don’t typically have screens attached or get interacted with as often as TVs or cell phones, it’s easy to forget they are lurking on your network.

Individually, each of these devices uses a very small amount of data (~0.5–2 Mbps each). However, it’s easy to add more and more smart devices to your home after you realize how convenient they can make life. As you add more devices, you could be multiplying that small bandwidth usage by dozens of devices that spike with downloading updates, streaming shows, or making video calls.

Smart speakers and home assistants like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri use a consistently low amount of bandwidth (<1 Mbps per device). They are always connected to be “always on” to listen for wake words and new commands. Bandwidth spikes when they are used to stream music and video or to controlling other devices.

As AI assistants get smarter and integrate more closely with smart cameras, appliances, and home hubs, bandwidth use will grow.

Security Tech

Smart security devices like cameras, doorbells, locks, and sensors need to be always connected with a strong Wi-Fi signal, making reliability more important than speed. That said, they do use bandwidth consistently to record footage and send alerts. Further, you want to be able to access the live stream on cameras and doorbells on demand without lag.

One Ring camera can use 2 Mbps for 1080p or 3.5Mbps for 2K live streaming; multiple cameras quickly add up, especially the better quality the footage. Reliability and speed are both equally important as interruptions could mean missed footage or alerts.

Adding It All Up

When looking at each of these devices or use cases individually, they may not use much bandwidth. However, multiply each of these bandwidth counts by the number of devices on the network, and you can see how everything starts to come together.

When you start calculating those numbers in with your regular, everyday bandwidth usage like streaming and working from home, you can easily reach 50Mbps or more at one time. Then, that by multiple family members, and you can see how “hidden” usage adds up fast.

While a conservative household may get by with 100-200 Mbps, most families with multiple devices benefit from gigabit fiber.

Stay in Control with WiFi Connect

Alpine Communications' WiFi Connect service means:

Plenty for everyone: Game, stream movies, and connect to work or school–all at the same time, with no interruptions—with WiFi 6.

Game, stream movies, and connect to work or school–all at the same time, with no interruptions—with WiFi 6. Secure and worry-free: Powerful home Wi-Fi that's fully managed by Alpine Communications and controlled by you.

Powerful home Wi-Fi that’s fully managed by Alpine Communications and controlled by you. SmartHub helps keep sneaky bandwidth drains from slowing down your day-to-day activities.

Alpine Communications Can Keep Up

Fiber internet from Alpine provides symmetrical download and upload speeds, ensuring you are connected without lag or slowdowns, so you get the most out of your streaming, gaming, security cameras, and other connected devices. Add WiFi Connect with Alpine Communications to take full control of your home network.

