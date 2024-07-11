In March, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) raised the bar for what counts as high-speed internet, and it’s a big deal. We are proud that our speeds at Alpine far exceed even these new rules. Let’s break down what this means for you–whether you’re a current or future Alpine Communications Customer–and why it’s so important.

The New Speed Limits: 100/20 Mbps

The FCC has decided that from now on, “high-speed internet” should be defined as speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 20 Mbps. This is a massive jump from the old standard of 25/3 Mbps, which was set way back in 2015. So, why the big change?

Keeping Up with the Times: Our internet habits have changed a lot. We’re working from home, attending online classes, streaming movies, participating in online meetings, watching home activity via video doorbells, managing our homes through smart home devices and playing online games more than ever. Faster internet speeds are crucial to keep everything running smoothly.

Better Standards: The new speeds align with the goals of many federal and state programs. Our upload speed surpasses these new standards, making us the superior choice among providers.

Market Trends: The speeds that internet providers are advertising have increased, and the new benchmark reflects what's actually available in the market. This means that internet service providers can't use the term "high speed internet" in their marketing unless it meets this 100/20 Mbps benchmark. Alpine Communications provisions its packages to account for the necessary overhead, ensuring customers receive the speeds they are promised.

The Current State of Broadband

There remains a significant digital divide that needs to be closed. Alpine Communications is actively bridging this gap and fostering trusted connections in even our most rural communities. We already have a robust fiber optic network in place and have planned additional construction to bring fast, reliable broadband to more homes, schools, and businesses.

Why This Matters to You

Higher broadband speeds aren’t just about faster downloads. They’re about improving your everyday life with faster uploads, something our competitors lack:

Remote Work and Learning: Faster internet makes remote work and online classes much smoother with fewer interruptions and better video quality.

Healthcare: Telehealth services need reliable, fast internet to connect patients with doctors and manage health data efficiently.

Business Growth: Whether you're running a small business or a large company, high-speed internet is essential for everything from operations to customer service.

The FCC’s new broadband speed benchmark is a significant step towards a better-connected future. By setting higher standards and ambitious goals, the FCC aims to ensure everyone, regardless of location, has access to fast and reliable internet—a priority for Alpine Communications for a long time. We understand that this move is essential for a more inclusive digital world, enhancing work, education, health, and overall quality of life. If you’re ready for faster internet and all the incredible possibilities it brings, call us today to get connected!