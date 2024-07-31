Name: Margaret Corlett

Title: Regulatory Compliance

Location: Elkader

Personal Information: I have a husband, 2 adult children, and 1 grandchild that continue to live in northeast Iowa. We enjoy spending time with family and friends in the area.

Hobbies: Don’t really have any. I watch TV or zone in my free-time (ha).

Productivity Tip: I love Asana to keep on task and to track all the recurring items that are part of my life. I keep track of my weekly activities and waiting to hear back on a list in a spreadsheet.

Music Preferences: Hard rock

Best Concert: Tough. Either Korn, Skillet, For King and Country, or Halestorm. They were all fantastic!

Favorite Travel Destination: I’m not big on traveling. The furthest I’ve been is Seattle.

Favorite Movie: Sixteen Candles or Princess Bride. Most recent is Book Club. There are just so many.

Pets: 2 dogs. Buddy and Tanner

Sports Interest: Don’t really have any.

Best Compliment Received: I’d say from either our auditors or the OCIO auditors. They like my organization with documents and accuracy.

Friends’ Description: Willing to help whenever they need it.

Perfect Day: My really good days are when I can get through my to-do list with little interruptions.

Memorable Customer Interaction: I’d say I don’t normally deal with customers and I’ve been pretty happy with my limited interaction to get 2 customers to sign up with our service when they have never dealt with us before. I was pretty happy they took service from us after I talked to them.