With the arrival of spring, the Easter and Passover season is also in full bloom—and the signs are everywhere! For many, beyond the budding trees, blossoming flowers, sumptuous feasts and family gatherings that rekindle kinship, this is also a time of renewal and reflection. And much of the unique Easter and Passover experience has been captured in cinema for decades! Though not nearly as ubiquitous as Christmas films, many people are surprised to learn just how generous of a selection of Easter and Passover-related movies there is—and how varied they are to fit just about anyone’s fancy.

Below we present a list of some of our favorite films set in and around the Easter and Passover season. From classic epics and stories that capture the religious and spiritual themes of this time to charming, animated flicks aimed toward children (and the young at heart!) to romantic comedies, you'll have plenty to choose from.

In the beginning… was the granddaddy epic watched by generations on Easter night for decades—The Ten Commandments. Directed by legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, The Ten Commandments recounts the story of Moses’ life, from his growing up as Pharoah’s favorite to discerning his call to be the great liberator of the enslaved and oppressed Hebrew people. Charlton Heston embodies the role of Moses, and the movie features some of the most iconic moments in all of cinema, from the parting of the Red Sea to Moses’ revelation of the tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments.

Another classic with action sequences that still stun audiences more than 65 years after being filmed is Ben-Hur. Charleton Heston portrays Judah Ben-Hur and his betrayal and downfall from an esteemed Jewish prince to a life of enslavement. The tale is steeped in a tension of revenge and redemption while being set against the backdrop of the life, teachings, and ultimate death of Jesus of Nazareth, providing spiritual inspiration both to the film’s characters and to audiences. And the film’s chariot race is heart-thumping to watch to this day!

For considerably more lighthearted, family-friendly Easter-themed fare, Hop, the contemporary classic comedy may be an ideal choice. A charming blend of CGI animation and live-action filmmaking, Hop tells the story of the Easter Bunny’s teenage son (E.B.). Like many young people, E.B. has a rebellious phase, which leads him to run off to Hollywood to become a drummer. Hilarious hijinks ensue as the story unfolds, and the movie is sure to have the whole family hopping with laughter!

For an animated adaptation of the Moses story, DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt might be the perfect introduction for younger viewers. Audiences soak in Moses’ rise from prince of Egypt to his leading the Hebrew people out of bondage and into the Promised Land. Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, and Sandra Bullock provide outstanding vocal performances. And the film even won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “When You Believe,” performed by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey!

Another animated classic short feature is It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown. While not as well known as the Peanuts’ takes on Christmas or Halloween, Charles Schulz’s venerable gang of characters never fails to bring charm and humor to holiday celebrations. Join Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and the ever-optimistic and philosophical Linus, on their Easter misadventures.

From the children’s filmmaking team of Rankin/Bass (perhaps most famous for the 1970s animated film, The Hobbit) is Here Comes Peter Cottontail. Produced in 1971, this Claymation special narrated by Seymour Sassafras tells the story of Peter Cottontail, who becomes an Easter hero. Beset against the villainous Irontail and his schemes to wreck Easter for good, the young Peter Cottontail must defeat his nemesis and save the holiday.

For a less-overt Easter-themed film that still touches on the season, check out Chocolat. A bucolic French village at the beginning of Lent is the setting for this acclaimed film. Laden with sumptuous chocolates and a spectacular Easter feast, Chocolat also has subtle life lessons to be gleaned from its ensemble cast of charming French families and villagers. Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay, Chocolat can’t be missed.

Finally, we conclude with a more recent Easter film, the aptly named Easter Sunday. By far the funniest Easter movie on this list—and possibly the most hilarious Easter flick ever made—Jo Koy stars as a stand-up comedian returning home for a special Easter celebration with his dysfunctionally delightful Filipino family. Also starring Tia Carrere and Carly Pope, Easter Sunday is a unique take on the holiday and the humorous side of family dynamics.

From breathtaking biblical epics to animated features for the kids, to subtle (and not-so-subtle) family comedies, the eight Easter-and-Passover-themed movies above are sure to please just about everyone in your household.