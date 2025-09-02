Elkader, Iowa – Alpine Communications is excited to introduce a bold new brand identity that reflects both the growth of the company and its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. This refreshed look symbolizes a renewed energy and vision for the future—while staying true to the roots that have defined Alpine for decades.

“In our beautiful corner of Iowa, communities are created from hard work, commitment, and deep-rooted relationships,” said Chris Hopp, CEO of Alpine Communications. “Here, we know each other by name, support local businesses, and embrace a rural life. It was important to us that our brand reflect the people and communities we serve.”

The brand reboot includes updated visuals and design elements that honor Alpine’s mission for simple, reliable connections as well as Iowa’s geography:

These visuals pay tribute to the rolling Iowa landscape and the river that sustains and unites the region. [Logo Variations] Simple, yet modern and vibrant— Alpine’s new logo embodies their belief that staying connected should be effortless, and getting support should be just as easy. It reflects a forward-thinking company, rooted in community, delivering exceptional internet with friendly, straightforward service.

As part of this evolution, Alpine Communications is also announcing that LPC Connect, acquired by Alpine in April 2024, will officially adopt the new Alpine brand identity.

“This move made sense because of the strong synergy between Alpine and LPC Connect,” said Hopp. “We’re now able to unify under one name and bring even more value to our customers, with expanded access to services like streaming TV, hosted voice solutions, monitored security, and mobile products.”

With this brand reboot, Alpine Communications strengthens its position as a reliable, innovative, and community-focused broadband provider throughout rural Iowa.

Watch social media, your mailbox, your inbox and your monthly statements for the new brand identity coming in September.

About Alpine Communications

Alpine Communications is locally based in Elkader, Iowa, and plays a vital role in the economic development of the area. Alpine employs 24 people who live, work, and play in the communities we all call home. Alpine provides telecommunications, high-speed internet, video, phone systems, and monitored security services to Clayton, Fayette, Black Hawk, Benton, Buchanan, and Tama counties. Alpine’s 100% fiber optic network was the first Iowa-certified fiber network by the FTTH Council. Additionally, Alpine Communications has been recognized by NTCA as a Smart Rural Community Provider due to Alpine’s important work in bringing broadband-enabled advances to rural Iowa