Tired of glossy ads and commercials from national cable giants promising unbeatable deals? Did you know that rural Iowa has a local, superior option for fiber internet?

Read on to discover four reasons why local residents prefer Alpine Communications then share this article with a local friend or family member who may be stuck overpaying for subpar service from a national brand!

Rural Iowan Residents Want Reliable, Responsive Customer Service

Our top priority is providing superior customer service. At Alpine Communications, you’ll experience the personal touch of our friendly and responsive agents. Unlike the big companies, we ensure you get a human being quickly, avoiding complicated phone trees and long hold times.

Try it for yourself: call a big company’s customer service and time how long it takes to reach a real person, then call us and see the difference. With Alpine Communications, you’ll speak to a neighbor who truly cares.

Local Construction Crews Care for Our Community

Our deep local roots mean that Alpine Communications takes a more thoughtful and gentle approach to constructing and maintaining internet infrastructure. We treat our community with the utmost care because we live here too.

Since we are proudly local, we will always treat our community with greater care. From stopping to chat with neighbors who come outside to cleaning up after we’re done, our crews are committed to our town. And when we make a mistake, we’re quick to own it and make it right. For any construction-related questions, feel free to contact our office at 563-245-4000.

Your Dollars Make Our Community a Better Place to Live

Like other local businesses and institutions, Alpine Communications enriches and uplifts our community as a whole. When you shop locally for internet, your service fees stay local, too—supporting our region rather than enriching a distant megacorporation. Our employees are your neighbors, benefiting from good-paying jobs and benefits that sustain their families and contribute to the local economy. In turn, our team members enjoy and buoy other small businesses throughout our region as well.

Plus, our team loves to give back! Many of our team members participate in volunteer efforts to help meet critical local needs and organize and participate in town and regional events and celebrations. Alpine Communications also provides scholarships to promising students, as we are always looking out for budding talent to join our team for the long haul.

Local Fiber Means State-of-the-Art Technology

Shopping locally doesn’t mean sacrificing your internet experience. On the contrary, fiber is the pinnacle of internet technology, offering unmatched reliability and speeds that surpass those of national cable and wireless companies. Alpine Communications’ fiber network utilizes sophisticated materials to deliver data at nearly the speed of light, providing download speeds that can exceed 1 gigabyte per second.

Only fiber’s state-of-the-art technology enables robust upload speeds and “symmetrical internet,” which is crucial to clear, distortion-free video conference calling, telehealth consultations, online gaming, and uploading videos and other large files without slowing down or overwhelming the internet connection.

These are just a few ways Alpine Communications' advanced fiber network enhances our community and your internet experience.